CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CareMax’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get CareMax alerts:

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $9.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.96. CareMax has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareMax will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.