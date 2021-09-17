CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Sells $318,720.73 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Lev Peker sold 18,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $318,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lev Peker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarParts.com alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Lev Peker sold 50,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $1,321,235.17.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $266,208.51.

CarParts.com stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $888.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.62 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. Research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the first quarter worth about $889,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.