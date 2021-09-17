Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Carrefour stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 116,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRRFY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrefour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

