Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to announce $226.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.90 million and the highest is $227.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $202.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $848.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.50 million to $858.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $919.63 million, with estimates ranging from $865.50 million to $949.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $1,614,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,346.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.99. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

