Cat Token Reaches Market Cap of $237,005.32 (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $237,005.32 and $1,336.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00380587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

