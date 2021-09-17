Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 83,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 653,602 shares.The stock last traded at $123.64 and had previously closed at $123.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.04.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NYSE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

