CCUniverse Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $14,123.84 and $18.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005463 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000203 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

