Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.13.

FUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.0% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $629,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $42,170,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $23,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

FUN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. 323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,721. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.