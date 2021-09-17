Cedric Pech Sells 10,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total value of $7,050,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Cedric Pech sold 3,246 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.19, for a total value of $1,165,930.74.

On Thursday, July 1st, Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $190,046.74.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $509.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

