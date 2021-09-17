Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Down to $6.87

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $6.55. Celularity shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 56 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.65.

Get Celularity alerts:

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53).

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.