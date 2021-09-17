Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a growth of 134.6% from the August 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.26. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

