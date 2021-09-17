Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 2,120 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE opened at $69.22 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $313.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.65.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

