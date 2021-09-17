Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NMI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in NMI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NMI by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. Equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

