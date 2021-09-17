Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $164,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $201.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.88. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $123.16 and a 12 month high of $213.67.

