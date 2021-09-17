Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $195,000 Investment in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 57,325.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 51,593 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 396,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGFV opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.90. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

