Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 1,512.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in STERIS by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 75.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,410,000 after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STE opened at $215.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.34. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. STERIS’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

