Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $129,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

KKR stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

