Centric Cash Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000928 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00058078 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

