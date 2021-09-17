CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Bank of America

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 46.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after buying an additional 232,991 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.