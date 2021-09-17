ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 387.73 and a beta of 3.30. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

