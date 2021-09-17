ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.49 Million

Analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post $41.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.38 million and the highest is $41.60 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $35.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $165.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $166.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $180.54 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,319. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $843.08 million, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.82.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

