ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $31,660.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,925.35 or 0.99925953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00071212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001143 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002103 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

