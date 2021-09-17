Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.90 and last traded at $64.90. Approximately 3,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,213,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.69.

CHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

