Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,746.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,130 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

