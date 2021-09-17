Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $349.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce sales of $349.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.00 million and the lowest is $273.60 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $210.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $966.60 million to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,966.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,290 shares of company stock worth $1,342,062. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

CHH traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $123.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average of $115.73. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.