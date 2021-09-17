Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 68,591 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

WPC opened at $76.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

