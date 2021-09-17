Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $261.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.79. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $262.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

