Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.30 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,287 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,064,000 after buying an additional 93,342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 38,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in NRG Energy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

