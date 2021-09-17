Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 39.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,959 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $113.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.47.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

