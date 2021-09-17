Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 15,609 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Corning by 16.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 431,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 16.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 179.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

