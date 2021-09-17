Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Update

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the August 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $472,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $555,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $269,584,000 after acquiring an additional 29,312 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $17,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $205.62. 3,701,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,342. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

