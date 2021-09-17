Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.27 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43,402 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

