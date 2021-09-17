Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 643,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,576,000 after buying an additional 52,601 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 414,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,913,000 after buying an additional 48,084 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,074,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,065,000 after buying an additional 261,354 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

