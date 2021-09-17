Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,256,000 after acquiring an additional 241,039 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,406,000 after acquiring an additional 60,110 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,510,000 after acquiring an additional 173,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,261,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,353,000 after acquiring an additional 64,376 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $163.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.