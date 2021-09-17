Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $223.57 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.54 and a 200 day moving average of $217.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

