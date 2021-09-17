Cigna (NYSE:CI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $215.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cigna acquisition of Express Scripts diversified its business by adding pharmacy benefits to insurance business. Its expanding international business provides diversification. Business streamlining by divesting Group Life and Disability insurance business will help it focus on core growth areas. An expected increase in medical membership bodes well. A strong capital position and solid cash generation abilities leads to investment in growth-related initiatives and prudent deployment of capital. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Though Cigna's revenues have been increasing since the last few years, growth rate of the same is decelerating. The growth rate of operating earnings is moderating. A higher medical care ratio might drain its margins.”

CI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.20.

NYSE:CI opened at $205.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.36. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 165,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,114,000 after acquiring an additional 50,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

