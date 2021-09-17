Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,314,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

