Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $112.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.34.

CRUS stock opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,851 shares of company stock worth $5,604,019 in the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 44,956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 681.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

