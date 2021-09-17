Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.82 billion-$13.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.84 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.52.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,049,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

