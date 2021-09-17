Citigroup Boosts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$48.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price raised by Citigroup from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering set a C$42.31 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.62.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$43.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$578.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$15.80 and a 1 year high of C$54.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.47.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The business had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -3.900195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

