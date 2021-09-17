Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,103 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $31,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after acquiring an additional 211,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $271.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.26. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

