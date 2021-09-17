Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.21% of W. P. Carey worth $29,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $76.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.052 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

