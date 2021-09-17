Citigroup Inc. Has $26.84 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $26,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

NYSE:BR opened at $168.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.98. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,456 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

