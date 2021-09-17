Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $27,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

