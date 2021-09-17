Citigroup Increases Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target to GBX 1,423

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price target upped by Citigroup from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAFE. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Safestore to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

Shares of SAFE opened at GBX 1,115 ($14.57) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,091.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 948.50. The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,213 ($15.85).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

