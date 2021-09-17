Citigroup Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $98.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $86.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.01. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 49,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

