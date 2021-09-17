Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,844,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,235 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $46,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 212,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 534,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.57. 113,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,044. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

