Class Acceleration (NYSE:CLAS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 6,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 49,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth $119,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Class Acceleration by 196.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

