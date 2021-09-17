CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Raised to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $230.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.83.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME opened at $188.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.87. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CME Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.