CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Mizuho increased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.